"When he's directing, he is a different man": Tabu on being directed by Ajay Devgn in 'Bholaa'

From the 90s to 2023, Ajay Devgn and Tabu have come a long way, both on-screen and off-screen. The two senior actors in the Hindi industry are known to be very good friends. On Tuesday, Tabu shared some hilarious details about Ajay, the director at the second teaser launch of their upcoming thriller 'Bholaa.'

Helmed by Ajay, this film is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. Talking to the reporters, Tabu said, "When he's directing, he is a different man altogether. He was not the Ajay Devgn that I've known for so many years. He doesn't talk to anyone. He neither laughs nor smiles. Even sometimes, he used to forget to tell his actors what they should be doing in a shot." Tabu then enacted on stage how Ajay Devgn would give her directions and shared his instructions. "Jump from the truck, then do this, then punch, and then fall, and that's all. Simple. These were his instructions for my action, and I'd tell him that I'm not Ajay Devgan, sir (chuckles)."

Tabu and Ajay have acted together in nine films till date. Tabu said about his 'Drishyam' co-actor, "He is an amazing director. He is very clear about what he wants. As he is an actor himself, he has the clarity that what he wants from his actors." The second teaser also introduces Deepak Dobriyal as the key villain, Sanjay Mishra as the grey cop, and Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao, amongst others.

Like the first teaser, the second teaser also ends with Ajay rambling his bike into a car before jumping onto it with a Trishul in his hand. 'Bholaa' is another name for Lord Shiva. Showing Ajay with a Trishul, the teaser hints at exploring such a possibility in the film. (ANI)

