Ukraine official: German tanks will be 'punching fist' for democracy

The head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's administration on Tuesday said the delivery of German tanks was necessary to restore the nation's borders and described it as a powerful blow for democracy.

"A few hundred tanks for our tank crews - the best tank crews in the world. This is what is going to become a real punching fist of democracy against the autocracy from the bog," Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram shortly after sources said Berlin would approve the transfer of Leopard battle tanks.

