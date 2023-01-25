Left Menu

Ireland toasts record Oscar success with 14 nominations

Ireland celebrated a record 14 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, scooping five of the 20 acting spots up for grabs and for the first time earning a nod for a feature film made in the native Irish language.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 01:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 01:44 IST
Ireland toasts record Oscar success with 14 nominations

Ireland celebrated a record 14 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, scooping five of the 20 acting spots up for grabs and for the first time earning a nod for a feature film made in the native Irish language. The haul - which included nine nominations for "The Banshees of Inisherin", the dark comedy filmed on a remote island off the western Irish coast - was the top item on Ireland's flagship evening news programme, relegating politics to second place.

"Congratulations to all the Irish Oscar nominations. It is fantastic to see Irish creative talent achieving well deserved recognition on the world stage," Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Twitter. "Comhghairdeas mór leis An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) - the first Irish language movie ever to receive a nomination," he added, using the native tongue to congratulate Ireland's first ever nominee in the prestigious international film category.

Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan all earned their first Oscar ever nominations for "The Banshees of Inisherin", while Paul Mescal joined Farrell in the best actor shortlist for the independent movie "Aftersun." Only the United States and Britain - with populations and film industries that dwarf Ireland's - have been represented by five or more acting nominees in a single year in the awards' near 100-year history, according to Reuters calculations.

Ireland was also well represented in the craft categories, including best visual effects and editing while former winner Martin McDonagh added to his growing Oscar CV with best director and best original screenplay nods for "Banshees." The film is also among the bookmakers' favourites for best picture.

Particular pride was saved for An Cailín Ciúin, a film that has put a language spoken day-to-day by a small minority on the global stage and beat filmmakers such as four-time Oscar winner Alejandro Inarritu to the final international film selection. "There was perhaps a notion out there that to make a film in the Irish language was a dead end creatively or commercially. I think that notion has been absolutely dispelled now," director Colm Bairéad told the Irish Times as cast and crew celebrated in a local Dublin cinema.

"There's no reason that Irish language filmmakers should limit their ambitions, they should be making films for the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023