Left Menu

Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar congratulate team 'RRR' for Oscar 2023 nominations

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' made it to official Oscars nominations on Tuesday, singer Guru Randhawa and actor Saiee Manjrekar heaped praise and congratulated the team.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 08:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 08:27 IST
Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar congratulate team 'RRR' for Oscar 2023 nominations
Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' made it to the official Oscars nominations on Tuesday, singer Guru Randhawa and actor Saiee Manjrekar heaped praise and congratulated the team. The film's song 'Naatu Naatu' has officially entered the Oscars race in the 'Best Original Song' category. Congratulating the entire team of 'RRR', Guru Randhawa said, "I think it's a great thing. I just tweeted about them. I am a musician, and artist so it's a big thing for me too. In future, if we go anywhere in the world and if we ask anyone there to do the step, they know the song, it will be a proud moment for everybody. It's history; the team has created history. I wish them good luck for whatever they do in future."

Saiee Manjrekar said, "I think it opens up really interesting news as India is being praised worldwide. It's a very nice thing because it also gives you faith that anyone can do it." After a great winning streak at Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the film has officially entered the race for the Academy Awards.

Earlier, 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Golden Globes for the category 'Best original Song'. The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category. The film also bagged the 'Best Foreign Language Film' at the Critics Choice Award. If 'RRR' wins the Oscars, it will be the most memorable, remarkable, golden moment for the Indian film industry.

Talking about India's performance at the Academy Awards so far, the first Oscar that was won by an Indian artist was for costume designing when Bhanu Athaiya bagged the Oscar in 1983 for designing the costumes for the 1982 historical film 'Gandhi'. In 2009, the British film set in India 'Slumdog Millionaire' bagged 4 Oscars. 'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023