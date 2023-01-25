adidas Originals and Bollywood Superstar, Ranveer Singh team up to challenge conventions and hack the old codes of luxury in the latest Spring Summer' 23 campaign

This season, adidas Originals throws open the doors to self-expression as it unveils a new campaign featuring Brand ambassador and Bollywood Superstar, Ranveer Singh. The Trefoil draws on the daring charm of Ranveer Singh to bring back streetwear mentality to elite fashion and democratize access to culture and empower the next generation of icons. For Spring/Summer 2023, the brand with the Three Stripes styles the latest iterations of its Stan Smith footwear silhouette with its pinnacle clothing offering, Blue Version. The result: a fashion icon reborn through the lens of the brand's most aesthetically daring apparel expression.

The arrival of the collection is accompanied by a striking campaign which follows as adidas Originals takes over a retro inspired Opera House environment, steeped in heritage. Captured by Errikos and House of Pixels, the dynamic visuals break the status-quo and challenge pre-conceived notions of exclusivity by juxtaposing traditional settings of luxury with playful shenanigans performed by the dynamic and effervescent, Ranveer Singh as he takes the consumers through his journey from the green room to the centre-stage. Each move that Ranveer makes through the film questions pre-conceived notions of exclusivity and luxury. He hacks predominantly elite experiences and reframes them with inclusivity.

Styled in the latest version of the iconic Stan Smith sneakers and Blue Version apparel, he challenges society's paradigms of dress codes, and thus brings back the streetwear mentality to fashion. 'The best you can be is an Original' quips Ranveer as bright spotlights rain on him and he takes in the glow.

Speaking on the campaign Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas, India said, ''For almost six decades, the Stan Smith sneaker has remained relevant and iconic, traversing various cross-cultural changes. In 2023, the iconic Stan Smith sneaker is ready to break the fashion code for a generation that refuses to play by the rules. Through our latest campaign with Ranveer Singh, we set the tone for elevating and reimagining our classic and iconic footwear franchise and further driving Culture credibility amongst streetwear enthusiasts, consumers, and next gen icons''.

Speaking on the campaign, Brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh said , ''Rules are always meant to be broken – and in a world full of pre-existing notions and codes, I have always believed in charting my own path, one that is unexpected and original, creative and authentic. Fashion too has always been a means of self-expression; hence I am extremely excited to team up with adidas Originals as this campaign truly puts forward my fashion philosophy. Stan Smith has always been one of my all-time court classic sneakers; and now as it opens up for a new generation of creators, disruptors and rule-breakers, I hope to continue inspiring them with the Three Stripes''.

Going LIVE on 24th January 2023, the campaign will be brought to life via an integrated campaign across social, digital, Retail, and e-comm The new the Spring/Summer Stan Smith styled with Blue Version collection is now available via www.adidas.co.in and select retailers stores across the country About Stan Smith and Blue Version Designed for a new tomorrow, the footwear offering is highlighted by a series of updated takes on the original court sneaker that started it all. The Stan Smith Millencon reconfigures the timeless silhouette with fluid lines and new dimensions, while a Trefoil heel badge makes for an eye-catching look. At the same time, the Stan Smith Recon adopts a stripped back approach that speaks volumes, without shouting. A leather upper sits atop a chunkier natural rubber midsole, while smooth folded edges and minimal branding deliver a clean look. The Blue Version apparel collection, meanwhile, traverses from 70s nightclub dance floors to tracks, fields, and everything in between – taking signature looks and distorting them for tomorrow. Key looks from the selection include: a sequined track top and matching shorts, a sequined bodysuit inspired by adidas' signature Santiago cut lines, and a daring biker jacket. The now instantly recognizable bluebird also returns as a mainstay in the collection's color scheme, this time juxtaposed with bright reds, blacks, and whites.

About adidas Originals: Inspired by the rich sporting heritage of adidas – one of the world's leading sports brands and a global designer and developer of athletic footwear and apparel – adidas Originals is a lifestyle brand founded in 2001. With the adidas archive at its foundation, adidas Originals continues to evolve the brand's legacy through its commitment to product innovation and its ability to filter the creativity and courage found on courts and sporting arenas through the lens of contemporary youth-culture. Marked by the iconic Trefoil logo that was first used in 1972 and championed by those that continue to shape and define creative culture, adidas Originals continues to lead the way as the pioneering sportswear brand for the street.

Media Contact: originals@prpundit.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989019/adidas_Originals_Ranveer_Singh.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1886819/adidas_Originals_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)