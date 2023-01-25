Left Menu

Fans celebrate 'Pathaan' release with firecrackers outside Pune's iconic Victory Theater

As the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' was released globally on Wednesday, Pune's iconic Victory Theater witnessed the joy of fans who rushed to the cinema hall to watch the action thriller.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 12:27 IST
'Pathaan' fans outside Pune's iconic Victory Theater. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' was released globally on Wednesday, Pune's iconic Victory Theater witnessed the joy of fans who rushed to the cinema hall to watch the action thriller. Since early morning, fans flocked to the theatre in large numbers to watch the first-day first show of the movie.

They were seen celebrating outside the cinema hall as they expressed their joy by bursting firecrackers and colourful smoke bombs. One of the fans told ANI, "I am very excited. You can see there is so much crowd here despite the negativity around the film. Still, people are here, which means that positivity is still alive and so is Pathaan."

Another fan who made a poster of the film said, "I have been Shah Rukh khan's fan for the past 30 years. I have been his fan since 1994. Different fans are of different types and have different passions because I am a numismatic and I like to collect currency, so I thought of giving him a tribute in my way." 'Pathaan' is Shah Rukh Khan's first release in over 4 years.

The film is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country - Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham -- in lead roles. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. SRK is paired opposite Deepika in the film. He and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema and have worked in films like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'.

In this film, Salman Khan is featured in a cameo, reprising his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina Kaif will also be seen making a cameo as Zoya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

