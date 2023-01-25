Left Menu

Julia Garner starrer Madonna biopic gets scrapped

The biopic set at Universal Pictures on American singer-songwriter Madonna has been scrapped, Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet has confirmed.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 14:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 14:22 IST
Julia Garner starrer Madonna biopic gets scrapped
Madonna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The biopic set at Universal Pictures on American singer-songwriter Madonna has been scrapped, Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet has confirmed. According to the outlet, the studio had no comment on the matter but the news comes following Madonna's announcement that she'll be setting off on a 35-city global tour, referred to as The Celebration Tour, on July 15.

She'll launch it at Vancouver's Rogers Arena with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Boston, Cleveland, Denver and other North American cities to follow, ahead of an 11-city European leg beginning October 14. Madonna was to have directed the biopic on her own life and career, having penned drafts of the script with both Academy Award winner Diablo Cody (Juno) and Independent Spirit Award winner Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train), reported Deadline.

While announced in 2020, the film's development continued until the end of 2022. Madonna worked on two script drafts encompassing large periods of her creative and personal life. Three-time Emmy-winning 'Ozark' star Julia Garner emerged as Madonna's choice to play her after proving a standout in a singing and dancing bootcamp.

As per Deadline, upcoming projects remaining on the in-demand actress's dance card include the Kitty Green thriller 'The Royal Hotel' and Paramount Players' 'Apartment 7A'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023