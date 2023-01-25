Left Menu

Neetu, Kareena Kapoor extend anniversary wishes for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni

Actor Neetu Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday, penned down a sweet wish for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son-in-law Bharat Sahni on the occasion of their 17th wedding anniversary.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 18:51 IST
Bharat Sahni, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Neetu Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday, penned down a sweet wish for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son-in-law Bharat Sahni on the occasion of their 17th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared a picture which she captioned, "Happy 17th anniversary my loves, blessings."

Riddhima met Bharat while studying in London. They got married in 2006, four years after being together. Apart from Neetu, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a picture on her Instagram story and added a "Happy anniversary" sticker, tagging her cousin and brother-in-law.

Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Pataudi shared a picture of the couple and wrote, "Happy 17th anniversary. May you have MANY more, To celebrate the togetherness and moments. Yet to unfold love and blessings." Riddhima is a renowned jewellery designer and Bharat is a well-established businessman.

Talking about the work front, Neetu will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Letters to Mr Khanna' alongside actor Sunny Kaushal. Directed by Milind Dhaimade, the film is touted as a "coming-of-age story" which will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. It is being made under Lionsgate India Studios.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

