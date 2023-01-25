Ukraine 'sincerely grateful' to Germany for tanks, Zelenskiy says
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 19:20 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he was "sincerely grateful" to Germany and Chancellor Olaf Scholz for Berlin's "important and timely" decision to provide Kyiv with main battle tanks.
Zelenskiy made the comment in a statement on the Telegram messaging app after speaking by phone with the German chancellor.
"Sincerely grateful to the Chancellor and all our friends in Germany," he wrote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
