It's a proud moment for India: 'Naatu Naatu' singer Rahul Sipligunj on song's Oscar nom

After emerging victorious at the Golden Globe Awards, 'Naatu Naatu' track from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has been nominated in the 'Original Song' category for this year's Oscars. Singer Rahul Sipligunj is extremely elated about it.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 19:55 IST
It's a proud moment for India: 'Naatu Naatu' singer Rahul Sipligunj on song's Oscar nom
Rahul Sipligunj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After emerging victorious at the Golden Globe Awards, 'Naatu Naatu' track from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has been nominated in the 'Original Song' category for this year's Oscars. It's indeed a proud moment for India. Singer Rahul Sipligunj, who lent his vocals to the energetic track, believes the same.

Speaking to ANI, Rahul said, "(I am) Feeling good. It's a proud moment for India. Thanks to Rajamouli, Keeravani sir. Eagerly waiting for 12th March. I will sing the upcoming songs with the same confidence." Composed by music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, the energetic track was picturised on Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'.

What makes the song appeal to the masses is its universal appeal through a joyous vibe and a hook of a dance step that's a rage. Also, the culture of the country is reflected in the lyrics with every line evoking sentiments about the food and the flora and fauna of the nation. While talking about his future plans, Rahul expressed his desire to work with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

"I want to sing for all but Salman and Shah Rukh Khan are my favourites," Rahul added. The 2023 Oscar nominees were announced on Tuesday morning by Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed and 'M3GAN' star Allison Williams. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

