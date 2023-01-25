Left Menu

"I owe this to my father": Raveena Tandon on being conferred with Padma Shri

The good news comes a day after Raveena was chosen as a delegate at the W20, which is the Women's Empowerment engagement wing at G20 India's Presidency.

Raveena Tandon with her father(Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actress Raveena Tandon is on cloud nine as she has been conferred with Padma Shri Award. Ahead of India's 74th Republic Day, the Government of India, on Wednesday, released a list of the Padma awardees. Raveena along with RRR's music composer MM Keeravani will receive the prestigious award later in the year.

Raveena reacted to the news with words filled with gratitude. She dedicates this award to her late father Ravi Tandon. She said, "(I am) Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose - cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but also beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema - all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above.I owe this to my father."

The good news comes a day after Raveena was chosen as a delegate at the W20, which is the Women's Empowerment engagement wing at G20 India's Presidency. Apart from Raveena and MM Keeravani, Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and singer Vani Jairam have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan, respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

