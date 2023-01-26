Left Menu

'Rick and Morty' creator dropped by Hulu after abuse charges

Both shows will continue without him.On Tuesday, Cartoon Networks Adult Swim division, home to the animated sci-fi sitcom Rick and Morty, made the same move, saying in a brief statement that they have ended their association with Roiland.Squanch Games, a video game developer Roiland co-founded, said on Twitter later Tuesday that he had resigned from the company.Roiland, 42, was charged in Orange County, California in January of 2020 with two counts of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend that he was living with.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-01-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 09:59 IST
'Rick and Morty' creator dropped by Hulu after abuse charges
  • Country:
  • United States

Hulu became the second television company to cut ties with ''Rick and Morty'' creator Justin Roiland after felony domestic abuse charges against him were revealed.

''We have ended our association with Justin Roiland,'' 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals said in a statement on Wednesday.

Roiland co-created and provides voices for the streaming outlet's animated show ''Solar Opposites'', and is also a producer and actor on its animated ''Koala Man''. Both shows will continue without him.

On Tuesday, Cartoon Network's Adult Swim division, home to the animated sci-fi sitcom "Rick and Morty", made the same move, saying in a brief statement that they have ended their association with Roiland.

Squanch Games, a video game developer Roiland co-founded, said on Twitter later Tuesday that he had resigned from the company.

Roiland, 42, was charged in Orange County, California in January of 2020 with two counts of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend that he was living with. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

The charges went unreported until NBC News ran a story on them earlier this month. Roiland's attorney and publicist did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment. Roiland provided the voices of the two title characters, a mad scientist and his grandson, in "Rick and Morty''.

He and Dan Harmon created the show that has run for six seasons and has been renewed for a seventh. Adult Swim has said the series will continue without him, but have not announced who the new vocal performers will be.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
2
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023