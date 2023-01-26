Telangana Governor hoists national flag at Raj Bhavan on R-Day, CM KCR stays away

Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-01-2023 10:59 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 10:19 IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday on the occasion of Republic Day and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the event.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumar, DGP Anjani Kumar and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Governor felicitated noted Telugu music director M M Keeravani whose song from the film 'RRR' won the Golden Globe award recently, lyricist Chandra Bose who penned the song, table tennis player Akula Sreeja, M Bala Latha who trains IAS aspirants, K Lokeswari (para-athletics) and Bhagwan Mahavir Vikalang Sahayata Samiti (NGO) on the occasion.

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to conduct Republic Day celebrations in a grand manner, with a ceremonial parade, as per the instructions issued by the Central government.

The high court passed the order after hearing a petition seeking a direction to the government to organise the parade as part of the celebrations.

Counsel of the petitioner contended that earlier Republic Day was celebrated at Parade Ground here in a grand manner and many people used to visit and witness the celebrations (which was not happening now).

Relations between the Raj Bhavan and the BRS government in the state are not on the best of terms with Soundararajan complaining of protocol not being followed with regard to her office, while the government has expressed reservations about some Bills pending with the Governor and her style of functioning.

