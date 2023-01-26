Left Menu

Stunning landscape, cultural heritage of Ladakh showcased in R-Day tableau on Kartavya Path

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2023 11:35 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 11:35 IST
Stunning landscape, cultural heritage of Ladakh showcased in R-Day tableau on Kartavya Path
  • Country:
  • India

Pristine landscape and vibrant cultural heritage of Ladakh, including rock-cut statues in Kargil, have been showcased in the Union territory's Republic Day tableau that rolled down the Kartavya Path on Thursday.

The float was accompanied by a colourful troupe of artistes drawn from both Leh and Kargil regions.

Its rear part showcased the 7th-century Gandhara art-based rock-cut Buddha statues in Kargil. The rock-cut statues in Kargil are the only three of their kind in the world and are considered to be of the same genre as the now-demolished Bamiyan Buddha statues, according to information shared by the Defence Ministry.

Ladakh proudly depicted its cultural heritage and historic sites in its Republic Day tableau.

A total of 23 tableaux -- 17 from states and Union territories, and six from various ministries and departments -- depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress were part of the ceremonial parade, Defence Ministry officials had earlier said.

Hakima Banoo, who hails from Kargil and is part of the artistes troupe which accompanied the tableau, said, ''I am very happy that we represented our home on the Rajpath (now Kartavya Path)''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
2
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023