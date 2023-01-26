Billy Gardell's 'Bob Hearts Abishola' is coming up with another season, check out to know more

Actor Billy Gardell starrer American sitcom TV series 'Bob Hearts Abishola' has been renewed by CBS for Season 5. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the multi-camera series is presently in its fourth season on the network, where it has been a fixture of the Monday night programme since it debuted in 2019. With "The Neighborhood" having already been picked up for Season 6 previous to this announcement, it is now the second CBS Monday night comedy to receive a renewal this week.

The average Live+35 multiplatform viewership for "Bob Hearts Abishola" is 6.9 million, according to CBS as quoted by Variety. Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr., Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, Anthony Okungbowa, and Saidah Arrika Ekulona are among the actors who appear in "Bob Hearts Abishola." The show is about "a middle-aged compression sock businessman (Gardell) who unexpectedly fell for his cardiac nurse (Olowofoyeku), a Nigerian immigrant while recovering from a heart attack."

Chuck Lorre, Al Higgins, Eddie Gorodetsky, and Yashere were the show's creators. Along with Matt Ross, Lorre, Higgins, and Yashere serve as executive producers. Chuck Lorre Productions, which has a current overall deal with the studio, produces the show in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television. Only four primetime comedies are presently airing on CBS, including "Bob Hearts Abishola," "Young Sheldon," "Ghosts," and "The Neighborhood," all of which have been renewed for the broadcast seasons of 2023-2024. The network chose not to move through with any of its four comedy pilots during the 2022 pilot season and cancelled the programmes "How We Roll," "United States of Al," and "B Positive." (ANI)

