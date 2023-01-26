Left Menu

Republic Day: Uri director, terror attack martyrs among 32 selected for J&K awards

Uri film director Aditya Dhar, cricketer Umran Malik, and top tennis player Ankita Raina were among 32 people selected for the government awards in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. In performing arts, Union Territory selected actor Vidyut Jamwal, writer director Aditya Dhar, film director Mir Sarwar, and Kashmiri folk singer Noor Mohammad for the award.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-01-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 19:23 IST
Republic Day: Uri director, terror attack martyrs among 32 selected for J&K awards
  • Country:
  • India

Uri film director Aditya Dhar, cricketer Umran Malik, and top tennis player Ankita Raina were among 32 people selected for the government awards in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The award announced as part of the 74th Republic Day also included Deepak Kumar and Saroj Bala, who were killed fighting terrorists during an attack in Dhangri village in Rajouri district on January 1. The two have been selected for award in the field of bravery. Bashir Bhaderwahi, a noted literary personality and prolific writer in Kashmiri and Urdu language, Ustad Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh, who made significant contribution in the development of Kashmiri Sufi classical music, Vijay Kumar Sambyal, an Indian classical maestro, and Ramesh Hangloo, who founded Radio Sharda to promote Kashmiri language, music, and culture, were conferred with the Lifetime achievement awards, according to an order issued by the administration. In performing arts, Union Territory selected actor Vidyut Jamwal, writer director Aditya Dhar, film director Mir Sarwar, and Kashmiri folk singer Noor Mohammad for the award. Currently India's number one tennis player Ankita Raina, whose family comes from South Kashmir, cricketer, known as 'Jammu express', Umran Malik, and footballer Ishan Pandita, were amon those selected as outstanding sportspersons for the award.

Inshah Bashir (Basketball-Wheel Chair player), Ayeera Hassan Chisti (Wushu), Soham Kamotra (Chess), Rahul Jangral (Mountaineering), Muskan Rana (Gymnastics), Kritarthi Kotwal (Fencing), and Mannat Choudhary (Volley ball) were the other sportspersons selected for the award. Dhian Singh (Writer), Rajeshwar Singh Raju (Hindi and Dogri writer), Dr Neelam Sarin (Hindi and Dogri writer), Ghulam Nabi Haleem (Kashmiri author), and Nisar Rahi (Pahari writer) were selected for the award in the field of literature.

Sculptor Ravinder Jamwal was awarded for excellence in arts & crafts, while Ravinder Pandita (Save Sharda Committee) was for social reforms & empowerment. Daily Excelsior Special Correspondent Nishikant Khajuria, Tejinder Singh- Editor News18, Sominder Koul - Bureau Chief ANI, and Emmad Makdoomi from Greater Kashmir, got the award as outstanding media persons. The life time award carries a cash award of Rs 1 lakh, while other award carry Rs 51,000 cash, a medal, and a citation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023