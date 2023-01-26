Left Menu

Book tracks concept of democracy since its beginning

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 19:24 IST
Book tracks concept of democracy since its beginning
  • Country:
  • India

From the popular assemblies of Syria-Mesopotamia and the Indian subcontinent to present-day challenges around the world, John Keane, the co-author of much-acclaimed ''To Kill a Democracy'', tells the history of democracy in his latest book.

''The Shortest History of Democracy'', published by Pan Macmillan India, traces byzantine history from the age of assembly democracy in Athens to European-inspired electoral democracy, and the birth of representative government to our age of 'monitory democracy'.

''The book tracks the long continuities, gradual changes, crises and sudden upheavals that have defined its history. It pays attention to past shocks and setbacks when democracy suffered a crushing blow, or committed democide.

''It puts its fingers on puzzles – why democracy has typically been portrayed as a woman, for example – and springs a few surprises. It also aims to unsettle orthodoxies,'' writes the author in the introduction of the book.

'What does democracy really mean?', 'Does it have roots in the Indian subcontinent?' 'Is democracy past its expiration date?' or 'How can its radical potential be achieved?' are some of the questions that the book seeks to answer.

According to the publishers, Keane in his book gives new reasons why democracy is a precious global ideal, and shows that as the world has come to be shaped by democracy, it has grown more worldly.

''It shows why democracy is much more than periodic 'free and fair' elections, and why the birth of a new form called monitory democracy in the years after 1945 has been far more consequential, and remains so today,'' it added.

The book is currently available for sale across offline and online stores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023