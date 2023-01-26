Left Menu

Social worker, weaver, mask maker among Padma awardees from Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 21:04 IST
A social worker committed to preserving an indigenous religion, a mask maker from Majuli and a weaver known for weaving religious texts on silk were among the Padma Shri awardees from Assam this year.

Ramkuiwangbe Jene, who was a close associate of renowned freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu, was conferred the award in the social work segment. The Dima Hasao resident has been promoting and preserving the Heraka religion, which has a few thousand adherents left in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, for the last five decades.

Hem Chandra Goswami, a mask maker from Majuli, was selected for the award for promoting and preserving this centuries-old art form, for which he has also received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2018.

Master weaver Hemoprava Chutia, known for weaving religious texts including the Bhagavad Gita in Sanskrit on silk, has also been honoured.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the awardees for bringing laurels to the state.

"Heartiest congratulations to Padma Shri awardees from Assam - Smt Hemoprova Chutia (Art), Shri Hem Chandra Goswami (Art) and Shri Ramkuiwangbe Jene (Social Work). You have made significant contributions in your respective fields and we are truly proud of you at this moment," he tweeted.

