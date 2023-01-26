Honoured at last: Padma award comes as vindication to many

For octogenarian Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari getting Padma Shri was a dream come true, but he regrets not getting it earlier. ''If a writer gets Padma Shri award which is one the highest awards of the Indian government without any effort, it should be respected. I tried to be impartial all my life and the government also respected this impartiality which also shows the government's list,'' Tiwari, 82, told reporters in Gorakhpur. ''Awards should be given on the basis of the quality of writing. I'm 82 and a half years old and at this stage of my life, I feel that I would have been happier if I would have got it earlier.'' he said.

''This is something to think about. Although I got the award late, I thank the decision-making committee. At this moment I remember my ancestors, the soil of my village which made me. Very few of my contemporaries are left in the world,'' Tiwari, who got Padma Shri in the field of education and literature, said. Born on June 20, 1940 in Bherihari village of Kushinagar, Tiwari completed his studies from Gorakhpur, and currently lives with his family in the same district's Betiahata.

He has also been publishing 'Dastavez', a quarterly magazine, since 1978.

Tiwari was a professor of Hindi at Gorakhpur University and was also the head of the department there. He retired from the post in 2001, and went on to become the chairman of Sahitya Academy, where he stayed from 2013 to 2017.

He had earlier got the Pushkin award of Russia and in 2019 and was awarded with the Gyanpeeth award in the field of literature.

Tiwari is the second person from Gorakhnath University to be honoured with a Padma award.

In 2022, former president Ramnath Kovind had honoured Acharya Rajeshwar, a former head of the 'Sangeet evam Lalit kala Vibhag' with a Padma Shri award. Manoranjan Sahu, who got Padma Shri award in the field of medicine, said the honour will boost the morale of the practitioners of Ayurveda surgery. ''This honour will prove to be helpful for the revival of Ayurvedic surgery in the country. I have been associated with Ayurvedic surgery for almost 40 years and my colleagues and seniors from BHU have always supported me,'' he said. In all, eight people from Uttar Pradesh have been announced for Padma awards. Another awardee, social worker Uma Shankar Pandey, a resident of Banda, said: ''I am grateful to the selection committee for considering my name and work. I have even not applied for the award and happy to receive it.'' Pandey is working in Bundelkhand region to turn water-scarce villages into water abundant villages. Dilshad Hussain, Arts, Radha Charan Gupta, Literature and Education, Arvind Kumar, Science and Engineering, and Ritwik Sanyal, Arts, are the other people selected for Padma awards this year from UP, besides SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who got Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Born on April 12, 1953, Ritwik Sanyal is an Indian classical singer and Dhrupad maestro from Varanasi. Sanyal said the award is a recognition of his service to the music. Sanyal retired as professor and is an ex-dean of the department of vocal music at the faculty of performing arts at Banaras Hindu University. He had started singing at the age of 10 years. Born in 1935, Dr Radhacharan Gupta hails from Ras Bihari colony in Sipri Bazar of Jhansi district and is historian of Mathematics.

''Earlier people used to tell me that government did not give any recognition to my work,'' he said, satisfied at last with the honour.

Gupta got his bachelor degree in 1955 and masters in 1957, and moved on to do a PhD from Rachi University. The octogenerian has over 400 research papers to his name and has written more than 80 books. Gupta, who retired from Birla Institute of Technology, Jharkhand in 1995, said it was imperative to create a Mathematics fund, and it should be simplified to remove fear from children about it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)