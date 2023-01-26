Left Menu

Annu Kapoor hospitalised in Delhi after complaining of chest problem

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman (Board of Management) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the actor is currently stable and recovering, and is being treated.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 21:10 IST
Annu Kapoor hospitalised in Delhi after complaining of chest problem
Annu Kapoor (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after he complained of a chest problem on Thursday morning. According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman (Board of Management) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the actor is currently stable and recovering, and is being treated.

The actor is known for outstanding performances in films such as 'Hum', 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Ghayal', 'Hum Kisise Kum Nahin', 'Aitraaz', '7 Khoon Maaf', 'Jolly LLB 2', and many more. He received a National award for his performance in the comedy-drama 'Vicky Donor'.

He was last seen in the web show 'Crash Course', which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023