Meghalaya musician says Padma Shri award will inspire traditional instrument makers

"I am excited to learn that I was selected for Padma Shri Award.

PTI | Shilllong | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 21:13 IST
After the Centre announced Meghalaya musician Risingbor Kurkalang of Meghalaya as one of the Padma Shri awardees, he said the honour will inspire other traditional instrument makers like him.

Risingbor is one of the 91 people who were selected for getting the year this year by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of the 74th Republic Day.

He thanked the government for recognising his contribution to music and making musical instruments.

"I am excited to learn that I was selected for Padma Shri Award. It will inspire many musicians and especially the self-taught musical instrument makers who, despite low market demand, are doing what they do best," he said.

Congratulating Rishingbor, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said Meghalaya is proud of him.

"I congratulate him on this remarkable feat! Sh. Risingbor has made commendable efforts in popularizing Khasi Folk Music and is a skilled craftsman of traditional Khasi musical instruments like the Duitara & Saitar," he tweeted.

