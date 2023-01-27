Left Menu

Elvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction

Personal items once owned by Elvis Presley are expected to fetch big bucks when they come up for auction this week. The nearly 40 lots from Presley include a jacket designed by the man behind his famous jumpsuit and cape, a well-loved briefcase, and an address book filled with his handwriting, expected to bring in over $10,000.

Personal items once owned by Elvis Presley are expected to fetch big bucks when they come up for auction this week.

The nearly 40 lots from Presley include a jacket designed by the man behind his famous jumpsuit and cape, a well-loved briefcase, and an address book filled with his handwriting, expected to bring in over $10,000. The address book featured "the people that he really was closest with and connected the most with," said Kruse GWS auctions founder and lead auctioneer Brigitte Kruse. "We actually have some of his personal notes (in the book), which we're going to leave as a surprise for the winning bidder."

Interest in the American singer, who died in 1977, is high following the release last year of Oscar-nominated biopic "Elvis" and the recent death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Also included in the "Artifacts of Hollywood & Music" sale on Jan. 28 are items from Marilyn Monroe and Liza Minnelli - plus Rock Hudson's dog's Christmas stocking.

