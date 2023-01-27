Left Menu

'Succession' season four to debut on HBO in March

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-01-2023 10:09 IST
The fourth season of HBO's acclaimed satirical family drama ''Succession'' will premiere on March 26, the American premium cable network has announced.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the series follows media baron Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck) as the siblings compete to take over the family media conglomerate Waystar Royco.

In a press release, HBO also released a logline for the new season that depicts how the Emmy-winning series will follow on from the events of the third season finale in December 2021.

''The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete.

''A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed,'' the logline read.

Returning cast members include Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Dagmara Dominczyk, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson and Zoe Winters.

The newcomers are Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Johannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

The series is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Armstrong also serves as showrunner.

