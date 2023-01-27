Maddock Films to adapt Harinder Sikka's 'Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing' for big screen

Producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films on Friday announced that it has acquired the rights of the bestselling novel ''Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing''.

In a statement, the studio said it will adapt the novel, penned by celebrated author Harinder Sikka, into a feature film.

The bestseller novel, which was first published in 2019, tells the story of strength, resilience, and sacrifice. It follows the story of Bibi Amrit Kaur, whose life is torn apart in the 1947 riots. ''We are thrilled to be working with Harinder Sikha, one of the most talented and respected authors in the industry. His novel 'Vichhoda' is a powerful and moving true story of deep love spanning a lifetime, and we can't wait to bring it to life,'' Vijan said in a statement.

Harinder's first novel, "Calling Sehmat", was earlier adapted into a feature film, titled ''Raazi''. The movie, directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, was one of the most critically-acclaimed films of 2018.

