Left Menu

Maddock Films to adapt Harinder Sikka's 'Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing' for big screen

Producer Dinesh Vijans Maddock Films on Friday announced that it has acquired the rights of the bestselling novel Vichhoda In the Shadow of Longing.In a statement, the studio said it will adapt the novel, penned by celebrated author Harinder Sikka, into a feature film.The bestseller novel, which was first published in 2019, tells the story of strength, resilience, and sacrifice.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2023 12:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 12:24 IST
Maddock Films to adapt Harinder Sikka's 'Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing' for big screen
  • Country:
  • India

Producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films on Friday announced that it has acquired the rights of the bestselling novel ''Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing''.

In a statement, the studio said it will adapt the novel, penned by celebrated author Harinder Sikka, into a feature film.

The bestseller novel, which was first published in 2019, tells the story of strength, resilience, and sacrifice. It follows the story of Bibi Amrit Kaur, whose life is torn apart in the 1947 riots. ''We are thrilled to be working with Harinder Sikha, one of the most talented and respected authors in the industry. His novel 'Vichhoda' is a powerful and moving true story of deep love spanning a lifetime, and we can't wait to bring it to life,'' Vijan said in a statement.

Harinder's first novel, "Calling Sehmat", was earlier adapted into a feature film, titled ''Raazi''. The movie, directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, was one of the most critically-acclaimed films of 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023