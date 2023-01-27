Left Menu

Ayo Edebiri boards cast of Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' movie

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-01-2023 12:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 12:33 IST
Ayo Edebiri boards cast of Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' movie
  • Country:
  • United States

''The Bear'' star Ayo Edebiri has joined the cast of Marvel Studios' upcoming movie ''Thunderbolts''.

The film, which was officially announced at Disney's D23 Expo in 2022, is based around a team of Marvel supervillains, reported American outlet Entertainment Weekly.

Edebiri joins an ensemble cast that includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as the Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Jake Schreier of ''Paper Towns'' fame will direct the film from a script by ''Black Widow'' scribe Eric Pearson. The movie is scheduled for release on July 26, 2024.

In the Marvel comics, the Thunderbolts is a team of villains, anti-heroes and reformed baddies.

Edebiri broke out with her performance as sous chef Sydney in the critically-acclaimed series ''The Bear''. She will next appear in the LGBTQ coming-of-age comedy ''Bottoms'', which will debut on Prime Video later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023