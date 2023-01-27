Ali Fazal won't feature in 'Fukrey 3': Will be back after small detour

Actor Ali Fazal on Friday said he is not in ''Fukrey 3'' as the film's schedule clashed with his commitments for the third season of hit Amazon show ''Mirzapur''.

Fazal essays the role of Zafar in the popular buddy comedy film franchise, which started with 2013's ''Fukrey'', followed by a sequel ''Fukrey Returns'' in 2017.

''Fukrey 3'', which brings back Pulkit Samrat as Hunny, Varun Sharma as Choocha and Manjot Singh as Laali, is set for release on September 7.

In a statement, Fazal apologised to his fans for not returning as Zafar in the third part.

''Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi. Zafar ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya banna padta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi (Sorry guys, not this time. Sometimes Zafar has to play Guddu bhaiya and sometimes, both universes overlap),'' the 36-year-old actor said.

In hit Prime Video show ''Mirzapur'', Fazal plays the role of Guddu Pandit. The show is expected to return with its season three this year.

The actor, however, promised that his ''Fukrey'' character will definitely return in the future installments.

''Once a fukra always a fukra so I am around. . . But I won’t be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn’t allow me to.

''I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys,'' Fazal said.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, ''Fukrey 3'' will also feature Richa Chadha as local gangster Bholi Punjaban and Pankaj Tripathi as Pandit ji. Mrighdeep Singh Lamba returns as the director.

