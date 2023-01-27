Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna no more

Left Menu

Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna, who was the female lead opposite legendary N T Rama Rao and other leading stars of yesteryear, died here on Friday due to old age. She breathed her last this morning due to age-related issues, family members told reporters.Jamuna, who immortalized the character of Satyabhama in mythological films, was born at Humpy in Karnataka.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-01-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 20:15 IST
Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna, who was the female lead opposite legendary N T Rama Rao and other leading stars of yesteryear, died here on Friday due to old age. She was 87. She breathed her last this morning due to age-related issues, family members told reporters.

Jamuna, who immortalized the character of Satyabhama in mythological films, was born at Humpy in Karnataka. However, her family had moved to Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh where she had started acting in stage plays at a young age.

She went on to act in over 200 films in a career spanning several decades.

Jamuna starred as the female lead opposite renowned stars such as N T Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Sobhan Babu and others.

Some of her successful films include 'Missamma', 'Gundamma Katha', 'Sri Krishna Tulabharam', 'Mooga Manasulu', 'Gulebakavali Katha', 'Ramudu Bheemudu' and 'Poola Rangadu'.

Though she acted mainly in Telugu films, Jamuna also worked in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films.

She had won the Filmfare award for Hindi Film 'Milan'.

Jamuna had a brief stint in politics and was elected to Lok Sabha from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh on behalf of the Congress in 1989.

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his AP counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telugu star Chiranjeevi, Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan and several other film personalities condoled the demise of Jamuna. Jamuna was known as 'Satyabhama' of the silver screen and the roles played by her symbolized self-confidence and women empowerment, Venkaiah Naidu said.

Jamuna had won acclaim in South Indian languages and also in Hindi, Kishan Reddy said on twitter.

In his condolence message, Chiranjeevi said, though Jamuna's mother tongue was Kannada, she acted in many successful films and created a lasting impression in the hearts of Telugu people.

Jamuna's funeral took place in the city in the evening with her daughter performing the rituals.

