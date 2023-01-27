Left Menu

Actor Alan Cumming gives back his OBE award over 'toxicity of empire'

Scottish actor Alan Cumming said on Friday he was giving back his OBE - Officer of the Order of the British Empire - award, saying his eyes had been "opened" over "the toxicity of empire".

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 21:12 IST
Actor Alan Cumming gives back his OBE award over 'toxicity of empire'

Scottish actor Alan Cumming said on Friday he was giving back his OBE - Officer of the Order of the British Empire - award, saying his eyes had been "opened" over "the toxicity of empire". Writing on his Instagram page, the "Instinct" and "The Good Wife" actor, who also has U.S. citizenship, said that while he had been "incredibly grateful" to receive the recognition in the 2009 Queen's birthday honours list, he had recently changed his mind.

Cumming said he was awarded the OBE for his work as an actor as well as "for activism for equal rights for the gay and lesbian community". "The Queen's death and the ensuing conversations about the role of monarchy and especially the way the British Empire profited at the expense (and death) of indigenous peoples across the world really opened my eyes," Cumming said.

"Also, thankfully, times and laws in the US have changed, and the great good the award brought to the LGBTQ+ cause back in 2009 is now less potent than the misgivings I have being associated with the toxicity of empire." Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cumming, who has won two Tony awards and a Laurence Olivier award for his theatre work, got U.S. citizenship in 2008. Cumming told his followers he had returned the OBE on his 58th birthday on Friday.

"I... explained my reasons and reiterated my great gratitude for being given it in the first place. I'm now back to being plain old Alan Cumming again," he said. Fellow actor Michael Sheen said in 2020 he had given back his OBE after looking into the "tortured history" between his native Wales and the English and British states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023