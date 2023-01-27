DC Chief James Gunn clears the air around 'Doom Patrol', 'Titans' cancellations

American filmmaker and DC chief James Gunn has cleared the air over the recent cancellations of 'Doom Patrol' and 'Titans' and stated that he's not the one to be blamed for this. According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Warner Bros.-Discovery announced that both shows will end with their fourth seasons, offering two legs of six episodes for a total of 12 shows to close things out.

Some people had speculated that the cancellations were part of the changes Gunn and Peter Safran are bringing to DC Studios as they attempt to redevelop its faltering Universe. "The decision to end the series precedes us. But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows," Gunn said on Twitter.

This tweet was in response to an angry fan who blamed Gunn and Safran, saying they have "a mighty big hill" to climb to win the affection of fans. The fan wrote, "With @DCDoomPatrol and @DCTitans officially ending due to the new direction of @JamesGunn and Safran. All the fans can say is good luck. It's a mighty big hill you have to climb to win the majority of fans over who enjoyed the shows and movies. I'll be kicking my feet up waiting."

'Doom Patrol' stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade and Michelle Gomez. 'Titans' had Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft and Ryan Potter, as per Deadline. (ANI)

