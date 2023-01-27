Left Menu

SCO Film Festival: Hema Malini recalls working in Indo-Russian film 'Alibaba Aur 40 Chor'

Veteran actress-politician Hema Malini, on Friday, attended the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival (SCO).

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 23:28 IST
SCO Film Festival: Hema Malini recalls working in Indo-Russian film 'Alibaba Aur 40 Chor'
Hema Malini (Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actress-politician Hema Malini, on Friday, attended the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival (SCO). At the red carpet of the SCO Film Festival, Hema Malini explained the importance of film festivals and how they helped the relations between the different nations.

"A lot can happen due to this Festival. This is SCO Film Festival. Participants have come from various countries. This will form a good reserve," Hema Malini said. Hema Malini also recalled working in Indo-Russian film 'Alibaba Aur 40 Chor'.

"I had done an India-Russian collaboration film in the late 70s - Alibaba Aur 40 Chor. Due to that film, several people recognise me. It was a hit there. I want that through this Film Festival, filmmakers once again collaborate with us and make film," she added. Released in 1980, 'Alibaba Aur 40 Chor' starred Hema Malini along with Dharmendra, Zeenat Aman and Prem Chopra among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global
4
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023