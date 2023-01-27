SCO Film Festival: Hema Malini recalls working in Indo-Russian film 'Alibaba Aur 40 Chor'

Veteran actress-politician Hema Malini, on Friday, attended the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival (SCO). At the red carpet of the SCO Film Festival, Hema Malini explained the importance of film festivals and how they helped the relations between the different nations.

"A lot can happen due to this Festival. This is SCO Film Festival. Participants have come from various countries. This will form a good reserve," Hema Malini said. Hema Malini also recalled working in Indo-Russian film 'Alibaba Aur 40 Chor'.

"I had done an India-Russian collaboration film in the late 70s - Alibaba Aur 40 Chor. Due to that film, several people recognise me. It was a hit there. I want that through this Film Festival, filmmakers once again collaborate with us and make film," she added. Released in 1980, 'Alibaba Aur 40 Chor' starred Hema Malini along with Dharmendra, Zeenat Aman and Prem Chopra among others. (ANI)

