Left Menu

'20 Days in Mariupol' wins Sundance audience award

Mstyslav Chernovs documentary 20 Days in Mariupol, a first-person account of the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, won the audience prize for world cinema documentary at the Sundance Film Festival.

PTI | Saltlakecity | Updated: 28-01-2023 00:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 00:54 IST
'20 Days in Mariupol' wins Sundance audience award

Mstyslav Chernov's documentary "20 Days in Mariupol," a first-person account of the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, won the audience prize for world cinema documentary at the Sundance Film Festival. Juries for the various sections at the festival announced the winners at an awards ceremony Friday in Park City, Utah. "I want to thank everyone who believed in us: AP, Frontline and Sundance and all the audiences who did not turn away," Chernov said. "This is not an achievement, this is a privilege." "20 Days in Mariupol" was a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS "Frontline," and comprised of the 30 hours of footage Chernov and his colleagues shot in the city under siege before they were extracted.

Other audience award winners included "The Persian Version," for U.S. Dramatic, "Beyond Utopia," for U.S. Documentary and "Shayda" for World Cinema Dramatic. The "festival favorite" award went to "Radical," starring Eugenio Derbez as an inspirational teacher in a Mexican border town.

In total, 12 films premiered in the world cinema documentary section, including films about climate change, Syria, growing up during apartheid and the International Chopin Piano Competition. "The Eternal Memory," about a couple dealing with Alzheimer's, won the category's grand jury prize. Other prize winners in the category included "Fantastic Machine," for creative vision, "Against the Tide" for verité filmmaker, and "Some Sauna Sisterhood" for directing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

 Global
3
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023