Elvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction

Personal items once owned by Elvis Presley are expected to fetch big bucks when they come up for auction this week. The nearly 40 lots from Presley include a jacket designed by the man behind his famous jumpsuit and cape, a well-loved briefcase, and an address book filled with his handwriting, expected to bring in over $10,000.

Oscar contenders court box-office bounce as drama audiences dwindle

More movie theaters this weekend will be showing "The Fablemans," "Tar" and "Women Talking," a move to capitalize on the films' Oscar nominations at a time when dramas are struggling to draw people to cinemas. After moviegoing plunged during the pandemic, audiences have returned in droves to action-packed blockbusters such as "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water." The "Avatar" sequel has raked in more than $2 billion, ranking as the sixth-highest grossing film of all time.

Film academy reviewing Oscar campaigns after surprise nomination

Hollywood's film academy said on Friday it was reviewing this year's campaigns for Oscar nominations, a day after a media report raised questions about the surprise nod for British actress Andrea Riseborough. On Tuesday, Riseborough was nominated for best actress for playing an alcoholic single mother in little-seen film "To Leslie," a shock to awards pundits who had not expected her to be in the mix.

'Everything Everywhere' resonates with a diversity of audiences

When "Everything Everywhere All at Once" was released in March 2022, co-director Daniel Kwan wasn't sure if audiences would connect with the film and its multiverse premise, but they did. "We tried to make a movie that everyone can relate with, but we thought we'd fail," said Kwan, who worked with co-creator Daniel Scheinert. "But it turns out we didn't, like literally everybody has something they can relate with."

Actor Alan Cumming gives back his OBE award over 'toxicity of empire'

Scottish actor Alan Cumming said on Friday he was giving back his OBE - Officer of the Order of the British Empire - award, saying his eyes had been "opened" over "the toxicity of empire". Writing on his Instagram page, the "Instinct" and "The Good Wife" actor, who also has U.S. citizenship, said that while he had been "incredibly grateful" to receive the recognition in the 2009 Queen's birthday honours list, he had recently changed his mind.

Rick Astley sues rapper Yung Gravy over 'Never Gonna Give You Up' soundalike

Rick Astley has sued the rapper Yung Gravy over a song that borrowed heavily from the British singer's signature "Never Gonna Give You Up," claiming that the new song illegally used an impersonator who imitated Astley's distinctive baritone. The complaint filed on Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court said Yung Gravy's 2022 song "Betty (Get Money)" violated Astley's right of publicity by featuring the singer Popnick, who imitated Astley's voice so well that listeners thought Astley was actually singing.

