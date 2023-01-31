Left Menu

'Acapulco' renewed for another season

'Acapulco' has been renewed for season 3. 10 episodes will make up the third season, which will start filming in the spring. The feature film 'How to Be A Latin Lover' from 3Pas Studios and Lionsgate/Pantelion Films, in which Eugenio Derbez appeared, served as the inspiration for the series, which features Derbez.

ANI | Updated: 31-01-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 07:48 IST
'Acapulco' renewed for another season
Stills from 'Apaculpo' (Image Source: Instagram @acapulcoappletv). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Apple has renewed 'Acapulco' for another season. According to Variety, a US-based media house, 10 episodes will make up the third season, which will start filming in the spring. The feature film 'How to Be A Latin Lover' from 3Pas Studios and Lionsgate/Pantelion Films, in which Eugenio Derbez appeared, served as the inspiration for the series, which features Derbez.

"We at 3Pas Studios are thankful to Apple TV+, the perfect home for 'Acapulco,' along with our production partner Lionsgate, filmmakers and cast and crew," Derbez told Variety. "We have always believed that the stories we tell about our communities and cultures can resonate with global audiences, so crank up the AC, it's about to get a lot hotter at Las Colinas Resort," Derbez said.

Along with Derbez, other actors in the cast include Enrique Arrizon (as Maximo Gallardo), Fernando Carsa (as Memo), Damian Alcazar (as Don Pablo), Camila Perez (as Julia), Chord Overstreet (as Chad), Vanessa Bauche (as Nora), Regina Reynoso (as Sara), Raphael Alejandro (as Hugo), Jessica Collins (as Diane), Rafael Cebrian (as (Lupe). According to the official synopsis, 'Acapulco' Season 2 resumed the tale of 20-something Maximo Gallardo (Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he scores the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Las Colinas, as per the official description.

"In 1985, Maximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. Under Don Pablo's guidance, he sets his eyes on one day running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming the right-hand man of Diane. Meanwhile, in present-day, older Maximo (Derbez) returns to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo, where he is forced to confront some unfinished business young Maximo left behind," the official description goes further. Variety further reported that Sam Laybourne will serve as showrunner and executive producer on Season 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023