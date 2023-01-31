Left Menu

Marilyn Manson accused of sexually assaulting a minor

According to a new lawsuit, Marilyn Manson has been sued by an unnamed woman who claims he repeatedly groomed and sexually attacked her in the 1990s when she was a minor. This is the latest in a string of sexual misconduct lawsuits against the singer.

ANI | Updated: 31-01-2023 07:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 07:51 IST
Marilyn Manson accused of sexually assaulting a minor
Marilyn Manson (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

According to a new lawsuit, Marilyn Manson has been sued by an unnamed woman who claims he repeatedly groomed and sexually attacked her in the 1990s when she was a minor. This is the latest in a string of sexual misconduct lawsuits against the singer. According to Variety, a US-based media house, the new lawsuit reported by Rolling Stone, is the first to accuse the artist of misconduct from the beginning of his career, including allegations of sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It also holds his record labels, Interscope and Trent Reznor's Nothing Records, responsible for their negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other charges.

Variety reports that until now more than a dozen women have come forward and accused the singer of sexual misconduct. Talking about the new lawsuit that has come to the fore, Variety reports that the lawsuit alleges non-consensual sex acts and threats against the plaintiff and her family, despite the fact that the woman continued to see Manson at various tour stops over the years, including a four-week stint on the road with the band during which she engaged in drug use with the band members. Marilyn Manson would allegedly "groom, harass, and sexually abuse" her and "intentionally laid the groundwork necessary to intimidate and control her" after she had reached the age of consent.

The publication further reports that the lawsuit claims that the record labels for Marilyn Manson "were well-aware of Defendant Warner's practice of sexually assaulting minors, and aided and abetted such behaviour", the filing claims. "As a result of Brian Warner's (Marilyn Manson) sexual abuse and assault, enabled and encouraged by Defendants Interscope and Nothing Records, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional, physical, and psychological distress, including shame, and guilt, economic loss, economic capacity and emotional loss," it claims further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023