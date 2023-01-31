Left Menu

Radhika Madan’s ‘Sanaa’ set for North American premiere at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2023 10:36 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 10:36 IST
Social drama "Sanaa" is set to premiere at the 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the makers announced Tuesday.

Headlined by Radhika Madan, the film is written and directed by Sudhanshu Saria, who has also backed the project through his banner Four Line Entertainment.

Saria said he is thrilled about his film's North American premiere at one of the oldest and the most prestigious film festivals in the world, which will run through February 8 to February 18.

"I'm so honoured that the festival has chosen to invite 'Sanaa' and launch the film in North America. Their response confirms the universality of the film and the urgent need to further conversations around female agency and autonomy — especially in the American context," the ''Loev'' filmmaker said in a statement.

According to the official plotline, "Sanaa" is an introspective drama about an ambitious and headstrong woman who is fighting an internal battle due to unresolved trauma.

The film had its world premiere last year at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

Soham Shah, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Bhatt also round out the cast of "Sanaa".

Saria is currently in the last phase of wrapping up his upcoming young adult web-series for Prime Video with pre-production underway on his upcoming spy thriller titled "Ulajh" with Junglee Pictures. He is also producing "Taps", a queer romance short film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

