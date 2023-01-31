Diljit Dosanjh joins cast of ‘The Crew’ starring Tabu, Kareena and Kriti

Left Menu

Jogi star Diljit Dosanjh is the latest addition to the cast of The Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, the makers announced Tuesday.Billed as a comedy of errors and mishaps set in the struggling airline industry, the film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor.Rhea Kapoor said the team is thrilled to have Dosanjh on board.We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects.

