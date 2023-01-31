Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh to add his comic touch to 'The Crew', co-star Kareena calls it 'best news'

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is the latest addition to the upcoming comedy 'The Crew'. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

ANI | Updated: 31-01-2023 12:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 12:14 IST
Diljit Dosanjh (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is the latest addition to the upcoming comedy 'The Crew'. Excited to have Diljit on board, producer Rhea Kapoor, AKFCN Production, said, "We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it's unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience."

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, 'The Crew' stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the lead roles. Kareena is extremely happy to collaborate with Diljit.

Taking to Instagram, she shared an announcement note and captioned it,"Uff best news." Kareena and Diljit have earlier worked together in 'Good Newwz', which was released in 2019.

Kriti, too, weclomed Diljit on board. "Welcome to the crew," Kriti wrote.

Co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited & Anil Kapoor Productions, the film is set to go on floors from the end of March 2023. As per a statement, the film's story follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

