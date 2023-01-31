Jaaved Jaaferi and Co. Set to Elevate the Funny Quotient in Season 4 of Amazon MiniTV's Engaging and Funny 'Roomies in Dreamland'

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) • Roomies in Dreamland is produced by Rusk Media and will feature Jaaved Jaaferi, Swagger Sharma, Nikhil Vijay, and Badri Chavan • The series will stream for free on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV starting 20th January 2023 The latest season of Roomies in Dreamland by Rusk Media is now streaming on Amazon miniTV-Amazon's free video streaming service present on the shopping app for free. Into its fourth season, the show will feature Jaaved Jaaferi, Swagger Sharma, Nikhil Vijay, and Badri Chavan in lead roles, who come together as roommates to lead their lives in the city of dreams aka Mumbai. Viewers can catch this unique blend of drama, humour and madness on miniTV within the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV. This one-of-a-kind show will lead viewers on an engaging journey as they step into the lives of Sampark, Rituraj and Vichitra, all of whom are trying to make their way in the city that never sleeps. Arriving in Mumbai with dreams in their eyes, their ambitions never get in the way of the camaraderie and trust they share. The show will follow their lives as they keep each other's back and come up with priceless jokes, no matter how corny or lame, at just the right (or wrong) time. Rituraj, a struggling actor, sees his luck change after he's offered a role in a Bhojpuri film. He figures it would be cool to take his roomies along as his entourage but when the three reach the shoot location, the script flips, leading us to the start of a crazy and rollercoaster adventure. The four-part series premiered on Amazon miniTV on the 20th of January and can be streamed currently for free on the video streaming app. Commenting on the successful launch of the show, Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising says, "The video-streaming industry is growing across India at a tremendous pace with significant demand for millennial and GenZ-focused content. The idea of creating a show like Roomies in Dreamland by Rusk Media and bringing it on our service was to give an entertaining and comedy watch to the ever-growing audience of Amazon miniTV. Within a few days of its launch, the show has garnered a tremendous response from our audience and we're expecting its viewership to increase multifold in the coming days.'' And in the words of Mayank Yadav, Chief Executive Office of Rusk Media, "'Roomies in Dreamland' is a web series that any young person staying away from their family can connect with. This lighthearted comedy drama highlights how friends are an extension of our family and we felt the same way working with such talented people during the filming. We had a gala time making the series for it brought back many memories of our college days. We hope that the audiences enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it. We would also like to thank Amazon miniTV for being our trusted streaming partner. As always it was a delight working with them."

