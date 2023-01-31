Left Menu

Mrunal Thakur starts shooting for next Telugu project opposite Nani

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 13:09 IST
Actor Mrunal Thakur Image Credit: Wikimedia
Actor Mrunal Thakur on Tuesday started filming for her upcoming Telugu movie.

Thakur, who debuted in the Telugu cinema with her critically-acclaimed 2022 movie ''Sita Ramam'', stars opposite actor Nani in the new movie.

Dubbed as an emotional family drama, the untitled feature is being directed by Shouryuv.

The cast and crew of the film began shooting with its 'mahurat' shot in Hyderabad, a press release stated. ''I’m elated and excited to be part of this project. It’s a really heartwarming story and the team backing the project is immensely talented. ''I’m looking forward to working with Nani. It’s an interesting curve, given I did the remake of 'Jersey' last year, a film Nani originally starred in,'' the 30-year-old actor said in a statement.

The film is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Murthy K S. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

