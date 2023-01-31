Shekhar Ravjiani announces indie record label Garuudaa Musiic

Shekhar Ravjiani, one-half of the music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar, on Tuesday launched his indie record label, Garuudaa Musiic.

The music director, known for creating popular soundtracks in films such as ''Jhankaar Beats'', ''Om Shaanti Om'', ''Sultan'' and most recently ''Pathaan'', said he wanted to make songs that are ''unapologetically expressive'' and relate to his creative journey. ''With Garuudaa Musiic, I am looking forward to composing, singing and collaborating on the kind of music that deeply inspires me. It's a distinctly modern platform that will focus on making songs for a new generation of listeners,'' Ravjiani said in a statement. ''With changing times we as artistes need to adapt and evolve and Garuudaa is my first step towards that new beginning. I am super excited to share my creations with my listeners and audiences and I hope they enjoy being on this journey with me,'' he added.

As a singer, Ravjiani has sung hit tracks such as ''Tujhe Bhula Diya'', ''Bin Tere'' and ''Meherbaan''. He also made a cameo in Ram Madhvani's hostage thriller ''Neerja'', fronted by Sonam Kapoor.

