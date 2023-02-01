Left Menu

James Gunn says 'The Flash' is "one of the greatest superhero movies ever"

Ezra Miller, the star of 'The Flash,' seemed to be finished with the DC Universe after a turbulent year marked by many arrests and public meltdowns. However, after 'The Flash' stand-alone debuts on June 16, according to recently appointed DC co-head Peter Safran, the door is open for potential collaborations with Miller!

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 08:11 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 08:11 IST
James Gunn says 'The Flash' is "one of the greatest superhero movies ever"
Still from 'The Flash' sneak peek (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ezra Miller, the star of 'The Flash,' seemed to be finished with the DC Universe after a turbulent year marked by many arrests and public meltdowns. However, after 'The Flash' stand-alone debuts on June 16, according to recently appointed DC co-head Peter Safran, the door is open for potential collaborations with Miller! According to Variety, a US-based media house, Safran said that "Ezra is completely committed to their recovery."

Safran added, "And we are fully supportive of that journey that they're on right now. When the time is right, when they feel like they're ready to have the discussion, we'll all figure out what the best path forward is. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they're making enormous progress." Variety reports that Ezra Miller began treatment for a previously undiagnosed mental health condition.

Phase 1 of the DC reset, which will begin with a 'Superman' movie in 2025, was outlined by Safran and DC co-head James Gunn. For that project, neither a director nor an actor has yet been selected. "I will say here that 'Flash' is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made," James Gunn said.

According to Variety, Miller's erratic behaviour during the Covid pandemic started to worry studio officials and fans, but Safran and Gunn's passion for 'The Flash' in particular is encouraging. The movie is set to release on June 16, 2023. It was previously slated for June 23, 2023.

Apart from Miller, 'The Flash' also stars Michael Keaton, back as Batman for the first time since 1992, as well as Ben Affleck, also playing a version of Batman. It will also introduce Sasha Calle as Supergirl, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The film is rumoured to see Miller's Barry Allen travel back in time to save his mother's life, resulting in some major unintended consequences. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023