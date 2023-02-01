Left Menu

Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the movie's armourer, Hannah Reed Gutierrez, was also accused of involuntary manslaughter. Both are charged with criminal negligence that caused Hutchins to pass away.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 08:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 08:13 IST
According to Variety, a US-based media house, the movie's armourer, Hannah Reed Gutierrez, was also accused of involuntary manslaughter. Both are charged with criminal negligence that caused Hutchins to pass away.

Variety reported that on January 19, Santa Fe, New Mexico's elected prosecutor, Mary Carmack-Altwies, declared that she would file the charges. Baldwin and Reed Gutierrez may spend up to 18 months in jail in addition to a five-year extension for using a firearm if found guilty.

Variety reported that on January 19, Santa Fe, New Mexico's elected prosecutor, Mary Carmack-Altwies, declared that she would file the charges. Baldwin and Reed Gutierrez may spend up to 18 months in jail in addition to a five-year extension for using a firearm if found guilty.

On October 21, 2021, Baldwin was getting ready for a scene when his Colt.45 discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring the movie's director, Joel Souza. Although an FBI study revealed that the gun was functioning normally, Baldwin has insisted that he did not pull the trigger. Hutchins was 42 years old. According to Variety, the gun was supposed to contain only fake bullets, but apparently, a live round was mixed in. The gun was loaded by Gutierrez Reed. According to the prosecution, none of them took the necessary safety procedures, and if they had, Hutchins would still be alive today.

In probable cause statements submitted to the court on Tuesday, the prosecution provided a comprehensive explanation of its case against both defendants. Both defendants' attorneys have proclaimed their clients' innocence and forecast that they will be cleared in court.

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," Baldwin's attorney, Luke Nikas, said when the charges were announced, according to Variety. "We will fight these charges and we will win," he added.

Gutierrez Reed's attorneys said the investigation was "very flawed". "We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury," he said. (ANI)

