Entertainment News Roundup: Film academy says it will not disqualify surprise Oscar nominee Riseborough; Baldwin charged for 'reckless acts' leading to 'Rust' shooting and more

Film academy says it will not disqualify surprise Oscar nominee Riseborough

Hollywood's motion picture academy will not revoke the unexpected best actress nomination for "To Leslie" star Andrea Riseborough, the group's chief executive said on Tuesday after a review of an aggressive campaign on her behalf. Riseborough was nominated for best actress for playing an alcoholic single mother in the little-seen film, a shock to awards pundits who had not expected her to be in the mix.

Baldwin charged for 'reckless acts' leading to 'Rust' shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday for showing a "reckless" disregard for safety that led to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie "Rust" in New Mexico in 2021, according to court documents. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed charges following months of speculation as to whether she had evidence that Baldwin acted with criminal negligence when a revolver with which he was rehearsing fired a live round that killed Hutchins.

DC Comics fandom celebrates return of 'Swamp Thing' to big screen

He looks like a giant, angry vegetable and fights tirelessly to protect his wetland home. He has made his way from comic books to film, television and video games. His name is Swamp Thing, and he is returning to the big screen with his own horror movie on a revamped DC Studios slate. In DC Comics, Swamp Thing interacts with several other characters' storylines, making him a common thread throughout the greater DC Universe, often helping to save it.

Michael Jackson's nephew to play 'King of Pop' in biopic

The late pop singer Michael Jackson will be portrayed by his 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the biographical movie “Michael," the Lionsgate studio said on Monday. "Michael" will explore “the complicated man who became the King of Pop,” Lionsgate said in a statement. The film will include "all aspects" of his life and his most noteworthy performances that set him on the path to becoming an icon in the musical world," it said.

'Laverne & Shirley' actress Cindy Williams dies at 75, AP reports

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley alongside Penny Marshall's Laverne in "Laverne & Shirley," one of the most popular U.S. TV shows of the 1970s and 1980s, has died at 75, the AP reported on Monday, citing a statement from her family. Williams passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday following a brief illness, said her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, in the statement.

Exclusive-Warner Bros Discovery licenses movies and TV shows to Roku, Tubi

Warner Bros Discovery Inc has reached deals with streaming services Roku Inc and Fox Corp's Tubi to license 2,000 hours of movies and TV series, as it becomes the latest media company to embrace free, ad-supported streaming TV. The deals include the science-fiction western “Westworld,” the reality series “Cake Boss,” and reality dating series “F-Boy Island", the companies said, as Warner Bros seeks new ways to monetize its library of film and TV content.

In UK lawsuit, Hollywood star Eva Green says making 'B movie' would ruin career

Hollywood actress Eva Green, who is suing financiers for her fee for a failed film in which she was to star, told a London court on Monday she would not make a career-ending "B movie" that she said was cutting corners in stunt safety and crew pay. The French actress, whose film credits include the James Bond movie "Casino Royale", is suing White Lantern Films and SMC Speciality Finance for the $1 million fee she says is owed over the collapse of the planned independent movie "A Patriot", in which she was to play the lead role as a soldier.

Superman, Batman and Swamp Thing to anchor DC's revamped movie and TV slate

Stories about Batman and his assassin son, a new Superman tale and Swamp Thing are set to hit the big screen as part of an ambitious 10-year plan to reinvigorate DC Studios under new owner Warner Bros Discovery. Despite a rich stable of characters from Batman to Wonder Woman, the DC film and television studio has failed to match the success of Walt Disney Co's Marvel hit factory.

