Netflix docu-series 'The Romantics' to feature rare Aditya Chopra interview

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 13:19 IST
Netflix's upcoming docu-series ''The Romantics'', celebrating the movies of Yash Chopra, will feature a rare appearance by his son, producer Aditya Chopra.

The four-part docuseries is dubbed as a tribute to late Yash Chopra, who directed classics such as "Silsila", "Lamhe", "Kabhi Kabhie", "Veer-Zaara", "Dil To Pagal Hai" and "Chandni", and also established Bollywood powerhouse studio Yash Raj Films.

Aditya Chopra, who is himself a director as well as a producer, will feature in the docu-series along with other leading voices of the Hindi film industry, including the mega-stars who have closely worked with YRF through its existence.

Often considered media-shy over his lack of public appearances, the movie mogul is currently in charge of overlooking the daily operations of the YRF.

As a filmmaker, Aditya Chopra has directed movies such as ''Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge'', ''Mohabbatein'', ''Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'' and ''Befikre''.

His producing credits include titles such as ''Saathiya'', ''Dhoom'' series, ''Bunty Aur Babli'', ''Kabul Express'', ''Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year'', ''Band Baaja Baaraat''. He is also the main architect of YRF's ambitious spy universe which includes Salman Khan-led ''Tiger'' films, Hrithik Roshan's ''War'' and Shah Rukh Khan's ''Pathaan''.

''The Romantics'', which will premiere on Netflix on February 14, will also take a deep dive into the history of Bollywood through the lens of YRF's impact in making Bollywood and it's leading stars a household name globally, the streamer said in a release here.

It has been directed by Smriti Mundhra, the filmmaker behind the successful documentary "Indian Matchmaking".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

