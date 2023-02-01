Left Menu

"Am I that unattractive?" Dave Bautista questions himself for not getting romantic role

'Guardians of the Galaxy'actor Bautista recently told Page Six, "I know I'm not your typical rom-com lead. I'm a little rough around the edges. But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, 'Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?"

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 23:59 IST
"Am I that unattractive?" Dave Bautista questions himself for not getting romantic role
Dave Bautista. (Image Source/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The broad and bulky actor Dave Bautista would love to do a romantic comedy, but he never got a chance. 'Guardians of the Galaxy'actor Bautista recently told Page Six, "I know I'm not your typical rom-com lead. I'm a little rough around the edges. But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, 'Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?"

"I don't know," Bautista added. "It's just never come my way. I've never had the offer to do a rom-com. I still have high hopes. I'll just keep searching." Bautista will be next seen in M. Night Shyamalan's horror-thriller 'Knock at the Cabin'. The actor stars as Leonard, a man plagued by visions that have convinced him the world is set to end.

Later this year, Bautista will return to comic book movies and sci-fi tentpoles with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Dune Part II." The actor recently revealed that he's moved on from trying to play the Batman villain despite telling Warner Bros. a couple of years ago that they should give him the role.

"I have had conversations with [new DC Studios boss] James Gunn about that," Bautista said, "but I think the direction he's leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he's starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that. For the DC Universe to be revived, you need to start from scratch, and I think you need to start with younger actors. You need to start to plan for the next 15 years, and I don't think you can do that with me. And I understand that." According to Page Six, Bautista further added, "I don't think at this point in my career that I can bring justice to Bane anymore. I just don't know if I could handle the physical part, and I don't think I would have the longevity to plan ahead for films. So, I just don't know if I'd be that guy." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023