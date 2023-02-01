"Am I that unattractive?" Dave Bautista questions himself for not getting romantic role

The broad and bulky actor Dave Bautista would love to do a romantic comedy, but he never got a chance. 'Guardians of the Galaxy'actor Bautista recently told Page Six, "I know I'm not your typical rom-com lead. I'm a little rough around the edges. But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, 'Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?"

"I don't know," Bautista added. "It's just never come my way. I've never had the offer to do a rom-com. I still have high hopes. I'll just keep searching." Bautista will be next seen in M. Night Shyamalan's horror-thriller 'Knock at the Cabin'. The actor stars as Leonard, a man plagued by visions that have convinced him the world is set to end.

Later this year, Bautista will return to comic book movies and sci-fi tentpoles with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Dune Part II." The actor recently revealed that he's moved on from trying to play the Batman villain despite telling Warner Bros. a couple of years ago that they should give him the role.

"I have had conversations with [new DC Studios boss] James Gunn about that," Bautista said, "but I think the direction he's leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he's starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that. For the DC Universe to be revived, you need to start from scratch, and I think you need to start with younger actors. You need to start to plan for the next 15 years, and I don't think you can do that with me. And I understand that." According to Page Six, Bautista further added, "I don't think at this point in my career that I can bring justice to Bane anymore. I just don't know if I could handle the physical part, and I don't think I would have the longevity to plan ahead for films. So, I just don't know if I'd be that guy." (ANI)

