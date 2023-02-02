Entertainment News Roundup: Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years; Michael Jackson's nephew to play 'King of Pop' in biopic and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Film academy says it will not disqualify surprise Oscar nominee Riseborough

Hollywood's motion picture academy will not revoke the unexpected best actress nomination for "To Leslie" star Andrea Riseborough, the group's chief executive said on Tuesday after a review of an aggressive campaign on her behalf. Riseborough was nominated for best actress for playing an alcoholic single mother in the little-seen film, a shock to awards pundits who had not expected her to be in the mix.

DC Comics fandom celebrates return of 'Swamp Thing' to big screen

He looks like a giant, angry vegetable and fights tirelessly to protect his wetland home. He has made his way from comic books to film, television and video games. His name is Swamp Thing, and he is returning to the big screen with his own horror movie on a revamped DC Studios slate. In DC Comics, Swamp Thing interacts with several other characters' storylines, making him a common thread throughout the greater DC Universe, often helping to save it.

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Music star Beyonce announced her first new tour in nearly seven years on Wednesday, in which she will take her latest album "Renaissance" on the road around Europe and North America. The "Renaissance World Tour" will kick off in Stockholm on May 10, travelling across the continent until the end of June. It will then resume in Toronto in July before wrapping in New Orleans in September.

Michael Jackson's nephew to play 'King of Pop' in biopic

The late pop singer Michael Jackson will be portrayed by his 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the biographical movie “Michael," the Lionsgate studio said on Monday. "Michael" will explore “the complicated man who became the King of Pop,” Lionsgate said in a statement. The film will include "all aspects" of his life and his most noteworthy performances that set him on the path to becoming an icon in the musical world," it said.

Exclusive-Warner Bros Discovery licenses movies and TV shows to Roku, Tubi

Warner Bros Discovery Inc has reached deals with streaming services Roku Inc and Fox Corp's Tubi to license 2,000 hours of movies and TV series, as it becomes the latest media company to embrace free, ad-supported streaming TV. The deals include the science-fiction western “Westworld,” the reality series “Cake Boss,” and reality dating series “F-Boy Island", the companies said, as Warner Bros seeks new ways to monetize its library of film and TV content.

George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Late pop singer George Michael, 89-year-old country music icon Willie Nelson and rapper Missy Elliott are among the first-time nominees announced on Wednesday for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2023. Of the 14 nominees on this year's list, eight are first-timers, including singers Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper and the late singer/songwriter Warren Zevon, alongside rock band Joy Division/New Order and rock duo The White Stripes.

Superman, Batman and Swamp Thing to anchor DC's revamped movie and TV slate

Stories about Batman and his assassin son, a new Superman tale and Swamp Thing are set to hit the big screen as part of an ambitious 10-year plan to reinvigorate DC Studios under new owner Warner Bros Discovery. Despite a rich stable of characters from Batman to Wonder Woman, the DC film and television studio has failed to match the success of Walt Disney Co's Marvel hit factory.

Baldwin charged for 'reckless acts' leading to 'Rust' shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday for showing a "reckless" disregard for safety that led to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie "Rust" in New Mexico in 2021, according to court documents. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed charges following months of speculation as to whether she had evidence that Baldwin acted with criminal negligence when a revolver with which he was rehearsing fired a live round that killed Hutchins.

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne'not physically capable' of upcoming tour

British rocker Ozzy Osbourne said he was "not physically capable" of going on a European and UK tour this spring, as he was too weak for all the necessary travel involved in live shows. The 74-year-old has undergone years of treatment after a 2019 fall damaged his spine and exacerbated injuries from a 2003 quad bike accident.

