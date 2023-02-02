Left Menu

Emma Thompson comes on board for Brian Kirk's thriller 'The Fisherwoman'

British actor Emma Thompson is all set to star in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Fisherwoman'.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2023 07:58 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 07:58 IST
Emma Thompson comes on board for Brian Kirk's thriller 'The Fisherwoman'
Emma Thompson. (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

British actor Emma Thompson is all set to star in an upcoming action thriller titled 'The Fisherwoman'. According to Variety, a US-based media house, in the film, Thompson will play a widowed fisherman who, while trapped in a Minnesotan blizzard, interrupts the kidnapping of a teenager and soon finds she is the young victim's only hope.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. Helmed by Brian Kirk, the film is written by Nicholas Jacobson-Larson and Dalton Leeb, who has just been tapped to write the 'Hot Wheels' movie for Warner Bros and Bad Robot.

Thompson, who will also exec produce the project, recently received rave reviews for 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' The two-time Oscar winner will soon to be seen alongside Lily James in the upcoming rom-com 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' Variety reported. She is known for her movies like 'In the name of the father', 'Harry Potter and the Prison of Azkaban', 'Wit', 'Nanny McPhee', 'Love Actually' and many more.

Meanwhile, Kirk is the co-creator of Idris Elba's popular series 'Luther', and has directed for series including 'Game of Thrones', 'Boardwalk Empire' and 'Penny Dreadful,' among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023