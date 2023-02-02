Left Menu

Uzo Aduba to star in upcoming series 'The Residence'

American actor Uzo Aduba is all set to star in the upcoming series 'The Residence'.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2023 07:59 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 07:59 IST
Uzo Aduba to star in upcoming series 'The Residence'
Uzo Aduba (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
American actor Uzo Aduba is all set to star in the upcoming series 'The Residence'. According to Variety, a US-based media house, 'The Residence' is described as a comedic murder mystery set at The White House. It is inspired by Kate Andersen Brower's book "The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House."

The series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix. Aduba will star as Cordelia Cupp, a consulting detective for the Metropolitan Police Department. Cupp is further described as "an astute observer of human behavior, with a distinctive and - to some, unsettling -- conversational style," Variety reported.

In addition, Liza Johnson has also been signed on to direct the first four episodes of the series. Johnson recently directed an episode of the hit HBO series 'The Last of Us,' while her other credits include 'Sex Lives of College Girls,' 'Dead to Me,' and 'Barry,' as per Variety, Apart from this, Aduba will also be seen in the upcoming limited series 'Painkiller'.

Uzo is known for her outstanding performance in the series 'Orange is the new black'. Her work on the show earned her two Emmy Awards, one for best guest actress in a comedy and one for best supporting actress in a drama. She also won an Emmy Award for the limited series 'Mrs America'. She has recently lent her voice to the Disney Pixar animated film 'Lightyear'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

