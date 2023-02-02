Left Menu

Netflix to feature GM electric cars in programming and a Super Bowl ad

The streaming service announced an agreement on Thursday to feature vehicles including the Chevrolet Bolt, the electric GMC Hummer pickup and the Cadillac Lyriq in TV series and films "where relevant." The companies will highlight the partnership in a commercial that will star Will Ferrell and air during the Feb. 12 Super Bowl.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 19:36 IST
Netflix to feature GM electric cars in programming and a Super Bowl ad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Netflix Inc has unveiled a new star for some of its upcoming programming: electric vehicles from General Motors. The streaming service announced an agreement on Thursday to feature vehicles including the Chevrolet Bolt, the electric GMC Hummer pickup and the Cadillac Lyriq in TV series and films "where relevant."

The companies will highlight the partnership in a commercial that will star Will Ferrell and air during the Feb. 12 Super Bowl. Netflix and GM called the agreement "part of a commitment to a more sustainable future." Financial terms were not disclosed.

Netflix said it will help creators "better understand how EVs can complement and enhance their stories." Shows that will feature GM's electric vehicles include "Love is Blind," "Queer Eye" and "Unstable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023