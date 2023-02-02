Paulo Coelho calls SRK ‘legend’, recommends followers to watch ‘My Name is Khan’
Following the humongous success of Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan, celebrated author Paulo Coelho on Thursday praised the superstar as a great actor.Commenting on SRKs January 30 post on Twitter where the actor is seen expressing gratitude to his fans outside his house Mannat in Mumbai, the novelist said the Bollywood star is a king.
Following the humongous success of Shah Rukh Khan-led "Pathaan", celebrated author Paulo Coelho on Thursday praised the superstar as a ''great actor''.
Commenting on SRK's January 30 post on Twitter where the actor is seen expressing gratitude to his fans outside his house Mannat in Mumbai, the novelist said the Bollywood star is a ''king''. He further recommended his followers to watch Shah Rukh's 2010 drama film "My Name is Khan".
"King. Legend. Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR (for those who don't know him in the West, I strongly suggest ''My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist")," Coelho wrote.
The film saw Shah Rukh in the role of an autistic man who embarks on a journey to meet the US president.
Coelho and Shah Rukh have often interacted on social media. Shah Rukh's ''Pathaan'', directed by Siddharth Anand, has earned Rs 667 crore gross worldwide in eight days.
